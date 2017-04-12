Abigail Breslin Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted: 'I Knew My A - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Abigail Breslin Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted: 'I Knew My Assailant'

Updated: Apr 12, 2017 10:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.