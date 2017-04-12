Submarine-inspired ride set to open this summer

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A submarine-inspired attraction is making its way to SeaWorld San Diego.

The one-of-a-kind ride is part of the park's new Ocean Explorer area, set to debut this summer.

In the submarine ride, ocean explorers will encounter various sea creatures.

Riders will experience digital technology and can interact with the ride to "save" ocean creatures.

With three new attractions, this is the biggest roll-out in 53 years for SeaWorld.

Submarine Quest accompanies the new Orca Encounter and aquariums.

SeaWorld has been no stranger to tough critics and the park hopes this new ride will help inspire visitors, help them explore the ocean in a new way and act to protect it.