Police: 8-year-old drives sister to get McDonald's cheeseburger

According to Ohio TV station WFMJ, an 8-year-old boy from East Palestine, Ohio, drove his father's van to a local McDonald's with his 4-year-old sister.

East Palestine Police officer Jacob Koehler told the station that the boy pulled up to the drive-thru window of the restaurant at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The children's parents were sleeping at their home about a half mile away.

According to police, the boy wanted to buy a cheeseburger at the restaurant and looked up YouTube videos on how to drive before leaving the house.

An office said that witnesses saw the boy following road rules including stopping for lights and staying within speed limits.

The boy and his sister got to eat at McDonald's while waiting for their grandparents to pick them up.

No charges were filed, according to police.