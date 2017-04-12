Road-rage suspect in custody following LA freeway pursuit - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Road-rage suspect in custody following LA freeway pursuit

LOS ANGELES (CBS 8) - A road rage suspect has been taken into custody after a high-speed chase through downtown, according to police.

One person jumped out of that SUV and tried to flee on foot. Police sent in a dog and the suspect was removed from the vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the suspect in that chase was involved in some type of road rage incident, possibly involving San Gabriel police, precipitating the pursuit. 

