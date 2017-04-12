Roger Hedgecock's wife sues city for ruptured breast implants

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A trial date is expected to be set Friday in a lawsuit by former San Diego Mayor Roger Hedgecock and his wife over a 2015 fall on a damaged sidewalk in Pacific Beach that they say ruptured her silicone breast implants, requiring her to undergo "grueling" replacement surgery.

The lawsuit, filed last October, contends the city was negligent by not repairing a concrete lip on a public sidewalk caused by a tree. The Hedgecocks said the damages they suffered are well in excess of $25,000.

According to the lawsuit, Cynthia Hedgecock suffered "serious personal injuries" when she tripped over the raised portion of the sidewalk on Morrell Street near Grand Avenue on July 31, 2015.

She says she learned in September 2015 that both of her implants had ruptured and that silicone had been leaking into her bloodstream. After replacement surgery, she needed weeks to recover during which she used pain medication, sleep aides and required her husband's constant assistance, the suit states.

Roger Hedgecock is a co-plaintiff because he suffered "the loss of support, service, love, companionship, society, affection, relations and solace from his wife," according to the couple's court papers.

Roger Hedgecock spoke to Brett Winterble on CBS 8's sister station AM 760 on Wednesday and addressed the pending lawsuit.



