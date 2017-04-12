Arrest made in deadly Lincoln Park hit-and-run

For the third time, California Gov. Jerry Brown has rejected parole for a man convicted of gunning down a San Diego police officer in 1978 when he was a 17-year-old gang member.
A San Diego third grader's goal was to raise to raise money for his friend who can’t walk because of a tumor on his spine and was in need of a new wheelchair.
A judge on Friday ruled that students at Scripps Ranch High School will have to re-take their AP exams.
Saturday marks the 20-year anniversary of the murder of fashion icon and designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach. His death was part of a killing spree with close ties to San Diego. The man responsible, serial murder Andrew Cunanan.
A car careened out of a parking lot at a Pacific Beach pharmacy Friday and struck a man on a walkway in front of the business, killing him.
Due to recent wildfires, prevailing high temperatures and ongoing combustion threat levels, Cleveland National Forest will operate under elevated fire restrictions beginning next week, the U.S. Forest Service advised Friday.
A Tijuana-born human rights activist from the South Bay who has been a vocal opponent of President Donald Trump's border and immigration policies will formally launch his campaign Friday for the San Diego City Council's District 8 seat.
San Diego Pride Weekend will kick off Friday evening with a block party and the Spirit of Stonewall Rally, a celebration of the 1969 Stonewall riots widely recognized as the catalyst for the modern LGBT rights movement.