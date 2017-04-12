New state bill would target sex traffickers by going after their money

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Local state Assemblyman Brian Maienschein on Wednesday introduced a bill that would make it legal to pursue civil cases against child sex traffickers and would allow child prostitution victims and authorities to sue both the Johns and their pimps.

In San Diego County, the sex trafficking industry has grown to become an $810 million a year industry, where girls as young as 12-years-old are forced into prostitution.

Local leaders, child advocates and victims called on the California legislature to pass bill AB-1495 that would give district attorneys new civil powers aimed at dismantling the sex trafficking industry.

If the bill is approved, it would give district attorneys and some city attorneys the powers to shut down the vast underground networks by pursuing civil cases against the players and obtaining large sums of money.

In San Diego County, it is estimated that 110 gangs have members engaged in profiting from sex trafficking - many who earn in excess of $500,000 a year.

The bill is scheduled to be considered by the Assembly Judiciary Committee on April 18th.