SeaWorld pulls the plug on summertime fireworks show

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - SeaWorld San Diego on Wednesday announced its summertime fireworks show will go on hiatus to make way for its new nighttime experience.

SeaWorld will debut its new summer nighttime extravaganza called Electric Ocean. According to SeaWorld the park will transform "into an underwater world of colorful vibrancy by immersing guests in a glowing sea of bioluminescent-like lighting, music and pathway entertainment, and a dance club."

The park's fireworks show had lit up the night sky over Mission Bay during the summer nights over the years, but some residents in the area had complained about noise, debris and scared pets.

"I live ten miles away in City Heights and you can still hear it every single night. The dogs don't like it at all. I think it is a good thing they are ending it now," said Bret Checketts.

However, on Wednesday, some residents were disappointed to learn their family tradition of watching the show will come to an end.

"Never got annoying. It was always nice. It was always a nice ending to the day," said Bay Park resident, Jerry Eubanks.

A SeaWorld spokesperson told CBS News 8 the new after-dark experience will also include a nighttime version of the park's Cirque de la Mer show which will take place at the "Cirque Stadium."

The new nighttime show will be called Cirque Electrique - featuring overhead laser lights and an interactive RFID experience, acrobats and live musicians and an illuminated parade.

SeaWorld said the fireworks display will take place during three-day holiday weekends and special events.

The new nighttime spectacular will have no impact on general aviation in that area nor will it impact air traffic departing and arriving at Lindbergh Field.