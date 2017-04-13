Police: Security guard arrested in East Village stabbing

Warning: Video contains graphic content that may be disturbing for some viewers.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A man employed as a security guard at an East Village apartment building was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of stabbing a man staying there with a friend.

The man - identified by friends as Talan Jordan - posted a video to Snapchat begging for help after being stabbed.

Jordan walked into The Lofts at 707 Tenth shortly before 1 a.m. and was confronted by watchman William Henry McQueen, who thought the 26-year-old man "didn't belong'" there, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

During an ensuing argument, McQueen, 57, allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the visitor three times.

Medics took Jordan, from 707 10th Ave. to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening trauma, Buttle said.

Jordan reportedly underwent surgery on Thursday and friends said he was being checked for possible nerve damage, but is expected to recover.

McQueen was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held at San Diego Central Jail on $30,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.