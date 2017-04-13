Missing Man: Lyft driver disappears in La Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police were on the lookout Thursday for a 32- year-old Lyft driver who went missing a week ago.

David Medina, who also goes by David Bernal, was last seen driving a red 2016 GMC Terrain SUV in the vicinity of Interstate 8 and Jackson Drive on April 6, according to San Diego police.

"We had family in and report him as a missing person. He does not have a history of disappearing so we are investigating anyways we can to try to locate him," said Lt. Mike Holden with San Diego Police.

Police said they responded to a single vehicle crash on the transition ramp from Interstate-8 to Interstate-805 and discovered the red GMC Terrain SUV - the driver was not at the scene of the crash.

At the time of the crash, authorities did not know Medina was connected to the crash because the vehicle was registered to a leasing company. Medina is a driver for Lyft which provided him with the vehicle.

Medina's family and friends were concerned because it was "extremely uncharacteristic'' for him to disappear, authorities said.

According to police, Medina was not using the ride-sharing app at the time of his disappearance.

Family and friends have posted flyers across the Hillcrest and North Park areas - where Medina is known to frequent.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call police at (619) 531-2346.