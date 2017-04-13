Ocean Beach pharmacist convicted of voluntary manslaughter

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A pharmacist who fatally shot his female roommate's boyfriend at the door of the defendant's Ocean Beach condominium has been convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

The judge said on June 22 Thomas Francis Burke retrieved a gun when he heard something downstairs and shot Jess Robles of Pacific Beach twice when the door opened.

Larae Clark, one of Burke's roommates in the three-story condo, testified that the defendant didn't like her boyfriend from the moment they met about six weeks before the shooting.

Clark said she tried to make Burke comfortable around Robles, but after a couple weeks she kept her boyfriend away from the condominium.

The night of the shooting, Clark said she got a text from Burke calling Robles a derogatory name, and she told Robles about it.

Clark testified that she went back to the condo to start packing to move out while Robles waited in a car with a Lyft driver they had hired.

The witness said she heard Burke running down the stairs and noticed a bullet on the ground outside the defendant's bedroom.

Clark said she was putting a harness on her dog near the door when Burke opened the front door and shot Robles, then said, "He's dead."

Burke's other roommate, Theresa Davidson, testified that Burke called her after the shooting and said, "I just shot Jess. I'm probably going to jail."

Burke, who says he fired in self-defense, faces between six and 21 years in prison when he is sentenced May 11.

