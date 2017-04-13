Meet Putter, the ice cream-loving squirrel

Ice cream shop owners Scott and Pam Martin have adopted a squirrel as a mascot who seems to love vanilla ice cream enough to show up nearly every day for her serving.

Approximately eight inches tall, Putter the squirrel has been showing up since last summer at the Martin's Holden Beach, North Carolina ice cream shop and mini golf course. The Martins quickly grew to like her, giving her the nickname Putter, and now make individual squirrel size ice cream cones for her.

Their customers also enjoy seeing Putter. The Martins say they always ask for the squirrel and she will run around their mini golf course watching people play.

They say one of her favorite flavors is vanilla.

