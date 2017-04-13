Cliff rescue at Torrey Pines; one person injured

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman was injured Thursday when a chunk of sea bluff fell on her as she was walking with companions at Torrey Pines State Beach.

The accident occurred about 12:30 p.m. south of Flat Rock, a landmark water's-edge outcropping, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Lifeguards evaluated the victim, believed to be in her 30s, and called in an air ambulance, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. The crew hoisted the patient aboard the aircraft and flew her to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment of head and leg trauma.

The victim's condition was not released. No other injuries were reported.

It was unclear how large a section of cliff came down, Munoz said.

Bluff failures are fairly common occurrences in coastal San Diego County.