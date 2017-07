Not to slight Comic-Con's infamous Hall H, but D23, Disney's fan expo, was the place to be for any card-carrying Marvel fan. One week ahead of Marvel Studio's SDCC takeover, head honcho Kevin Feige took the stage during Walt Disney Studios' live-action panel to unveil the first trailer for Avenge...

