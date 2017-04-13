Robin: Ready for adventures with new family

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier/Mix

Gender: Female

Age: 4 years, one month and one week

Weight: 56lbs

Adoption Fee: $95.00

ID#: #237979

How I arrived: I was transferred in from another shelter on March 2, 2017.

At SDHS: I have received great care from the staff here! I am micro-chipped, spayed, and up to date with my vaccinations. I am now ready for my new home!

Why I am the one for you: My Personality Color Code is Purple; meaning I'm Happy-Go-Lucky, Carefree, Engaging, Adaptive, and Cheerful! I am a sweet girl who enjoys the attention of my favorite people! I would love a family who will take me on plenty of walks and adventures. If you have a dog at home I would like to meet them before being adopted. Come meet me today and fall in love!

My adoption fee includes my spay/neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, waived enrollment fee for medical insurance from TruPanion, and a license if residing in Escondido, San Marcos, Poway, Oceanside, and Vista.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.