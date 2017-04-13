Police investigating possible homicide in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The body of a possible homicide victim was found Thursday in a San Ysidro apartment.

Patrol officers and ambulance personnel responding to an emergency call found the lifeless 24-year-old woman on the living-room floor of the residence in the 2000 block of Bluehaven Court about 8:15 a.m., according to San Diego police.

"Due to suspicious circumstances related to the death ... homicide detectives were called in," SDPD Lt. Mike Holden said. "Details on (those) circumstances will not be released at this time because of the ongoing investigation."

The woman's identity was withheld pending family notification.