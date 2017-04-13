Why more older woman are binge drinking

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — That sip of wine, beer or booze, is turning into binge drinking for older American women.



"Years ago women's roles were mainly in the domestic world," Dr. Larkin Hoyt Director of the Sharp McDonald Center said. "50 years forward roles are equally distributed in labor and in the domestic duties that we all have to do."

Doctors can't explain why women 60 or older are drinking far more than men - but a study published by the journal "Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research" shows between 1997 and 2014 older women drank 4 percent more per year.

The CDC defines binge drinking for women typically as four or more drinks in about two hours.

"Women may be thinking there is less risk when they drink alcohol and it's easier to use," said Dr. Hoyt.

At Sharp McDonald - a substance abuse recovery center - Dr. Hoyt says women don't tolerate alcohol as well as men, and can lead to more falls and other injuries and greater risk of health problems such as heart and liver disease.

"I think the bigger impact is how many drinks you have is really about the impact it does to your body," said Dr. Hoyt.

She said regardless of where you lie on the drinking continuum you need to know why you are drinking.

"When you find yourself in a place asking yourself the question 'am I abusing alcohol?' I think I may that is the time to reach out," Dr. Hoyt said.

Doctors say if you think you have an alcohol problem you can reach out and get help or simply go in for an assessment.

If you want to help someone specialists recommend that you be compassionate, and don't make too many demands or expectations.