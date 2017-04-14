Zosia Mamet Recommends Aura Photography

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego icon and singer-songwriter Steve Poltz can add epic storyteller to his resume. Poltz joined 100.7 KFM-BFM’s DSC Show for an hour’s worth of classic, timeless rock and roll story telling. He took us back to his years before fame when he worked at a pizzeria, calling out orders in song and belting tunes over the microphone. He must have been good, because they eventually fired him. Poltz is a founding member of the indie-rock band ...