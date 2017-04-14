Egg-slinging attackers change El Cajon woman's life forever

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - An East County woman, who said she was attacked while she and her boyfriend were walking home in El Cajon, is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects.

According to Katelyn McConnaughey, 21, she and her boyfriend were walking near Valley Village Drive and Victor Street on March 20 around midnight when four young women - believed to be teens - drove by and lodged eggs at them.

After throwing eggs at the couple, the driver of the SUV took off but hit a dead-end.

The SUV, described as a white Lexus, turned around and ran over Katelyn's entire foot. Then, the driver of the SUV then tore through Enrique Cervantes' yard, waking up the family.

"My wife tells me to get up - something is going on," said Cervantes.

Cervantes came outside to find Katelyn on the ground screaming for help. "She kept saying 'don't touch me. I can't move, call 911.'"

According to Enrique, Katelyn's boyfriend tried to stop the girls by grabbing onto the side of the SUV, but was dragged.

The driver and the occupants of the SUV have not been caught.

"This is attempted murder, however you want to look at it," continued Cervantes.

Katelyn has undergone two surgeries and is currently in a wheelchair. Her foot is stabilized in a foot-boot. Her doctors have told her they do not know when she will be able to walk again.

"I don't know what I will be able to do. Someone does need to come forward because this has ruined my life," said Katelyn.

The Cervantes said they have cameras, but they were not working the night of March 20.

Police are investigating this incident and there is a $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward. Katelyn's father has contributed $4,000 to the reward fund. Katelyn's family also set up a GoFundMe page where they will match every dollar donated and add the money to the Crime Stoppers reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, or El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311.