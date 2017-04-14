San Ysidro Schools lead fight for safe water

SAN YSIDRO (CBS 8) - The San Ysidro School District is working to improve water quality at all its campuses after elevated levels of lead were recently discovered at one school.

Earlier this month, the San Diego Unified School District also began testing for lead in water systems at its campuses.

The testing at San Diego Unified schools is expected to wrap up by the time the traditional academic year ends in June.

According to the district, the State Water Resources Control Board in December required local water providers to test for lead at K-12 schools.

CBS News 8's Dominic Garcia reports from San Ysidro with how the school board there will tackle the problem.

