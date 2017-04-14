Small earthquake struck near Julian

JULIAN (CNS) - A shallow earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck early Friday near Julian.



The temblor hit shortly after 3:30 a.m. at a depth of about 1.86 miles.

Its epicenter was eight miles east-southeast of Julian, 15 miles south-southwest of Borrego Springs and north-northeast of Pine Valley, 37 miles east of Escondido and 44 miles east-northeast of San Diego, according to a computer-generated report from the U.S. Geological Survey. No damage was reported.

