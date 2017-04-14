Small earthquake struck near Julian

A pursuit by San Diego sheriffs Sunday ended with the arrest of a driver who was the subject of a pursuit earlier this week.
A Chula Vista man was killed as he lost control of his pickup truck just before midnight Saturday on the Route 15 Freeway in City Heights.
Potentially dangerous rip currents and breaking waves are expected again Saturday at San Diego County beaches.
Fire crews were able to stop two separate brush fires in Mountain View Saturday afternoon before they damaged nearby homes.
Nearly 280 LGBTQ organizations, schools, churches, businesses, government agencies and elected officials dressed in every color of the rainbow Saturday as they marched in the San Diego Pride Parade.
A Marine severely injured by an IED explosion was given the keys to his brand new, custom adaptive home on Saturday.
A viewing party will be held at a Kearny Mesa pub for Saturday's telecasts of the U.S.-Nicaragua CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer game. The 4 p.m. game from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland will be televised in English by FXX and in Spanish by Univision and Univision Deportes Network.