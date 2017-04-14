Police find a missing 16-year-old girl - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police find a missing 16-year-old girl

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 16-year-old San Diego girl who went missing after threatening to kill herself was located Friday.

Police announced Friday afternoon that Annabelle Chamberlain, who disappeared Thursday morning, had been found.

Officials did not immediately disclose where the girl was when she was located or what condition she was in.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.