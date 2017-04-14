JC 20/30 Club offers extreme golf discounts - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

JC 20/30 Club offers extreme golf discounts

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - We've unlocked the secret to cutting the cost of hitting the golf course.
    
A new club, allows you to save more than 70 percent.
     
Golf courses all around the county are joining the network in an attempt to attract more young golfers.
   
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Encinitas at one of those courses. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.