Pope attends Good Friday service recalling Jesus' suffering

An alleged parole violator who may have stolen an assault rifle led deputies on a car chase for about an hour Sunday, which ended when deputies used spike strips to disable the his vehicle.
San Diego firefighters are responding to a brush fire in Mission Trails Regional Park, on the south side of state Route 52 east of Santo Road.
A local civil rights leader planned a jail visit Sunday with a man whose arrest drew national attention when video showed a San Diego police dog biting him while he was handcuffed.
A Chula Vista man was killed as he lost control of his pickup truck just before midnight Saturday on the Route 15 Freeway in City Heights.
Potentially dangerous rip currents and breaking waves are expected again Saturday at San Diego County beaches.
Fire crews were able to stop two separate brush fires in Mountain View Saturday afternoon before they damaged nearby homes.
Nearly 280 LGBTQ organizations, schools, churches, businesses, government agencies and elected officials dressed in every color of the rainbow Saturday as they marched in the San Diego Pride Parade.
A Marine severely injured by an IED explosion was given the keys to his brand new, custom adaptive home on Saturday.