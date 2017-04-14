Red Bull Air Races buzz over San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - The Red Bull Air Races flew the skies above San Diego Bay near downtown Saturday and Sunday.

Practice and qualifying kicked off Saturday and the main competition was held Sunday with several side acts throughout the weekend to entertain fans.

Racer Yoshi Muroya came in first place on Sunday.



The races were held in San Diego for the first time in eight years, part of an eight-stop international series of events that concludes in October in Indianapolis.

VIDEO: The Red Bull Air Race brings more than just planes



Pilots navigated past pylons on a course off Embarcadero Marina Parks North and South.



The pilots also raced in Abu Dhabi, with later stops to include Japan, Hungary and Portugal.



Additional information about the Red Bull Air Races can be found online here.