Demi Lovato Gets Real in Swimsuit Snap: 'I Don't Have a Thigh Ga - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Demi Lovato Gets Real in Swimsuit Snap: 'I Don't Have a Thigh Gap and I'm Still Beautiful the Way I Am'

Updated: Apr 14, 2017 2:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.