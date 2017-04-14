Carrie Underwood's Husband, Mike Fisher, Gets Candid on Family a - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Carrie Underwood's Husband, Mike Fisher, Gets Candid on Family and 'Life-Changing' Trade to Nashville

Updated: Apr 14, 2017 2:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.