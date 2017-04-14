United We Fall: Airline's Own Pilots Now Blasting Treatment of Doctor Dragged Off Flight

A Georgia music teacher admitted to engaging in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old in court reportedly said he persuaded her to do it, but that she was sorry.
A kindhearted UPS Diver adopted a friendly dog that she met along her route after his owner passed away.
A 54-year-old man who died in the Hawaii high-rise blaze made a final call to his brother let him know he could not escape the fire with his 85-year-old mom, who also died, reports said.
A 101-year-old just became the oldest woman ever to compete in the USA Track and Field Outdoors Masters Championships on Saturday.
Police have released the last text message that 14-year-old Madison Coe sent before she was electrocuted while texting in the bathtub at her father’s New Mexico home.
An experienced skydiver told his wife in a video message that he would not be deploying his parachute, but she was too late to save him, according to reports.
After a man with Down syndrome lost the majority of his movie collection when his family’s home burned down in California, kind strangers stepped in to donate hundreds of DVDs and tapes to him.