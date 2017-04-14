Chula Vista Police and Chula Vista Fire will use drones with cameras

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - The Chula Vista and Fire Departments will soon be flying drones as an eye in the sky.

The agencies on Friday demonstrated the technology to CBS News 8 in an effort to reassure the public that maintaining privacy is a top concern.

The City of Chula Vista does not have its own helicopter so using relatively inexpensive, off-the-shelf drones will be a big help in documenting structure fires and brush fires.

The city conducted public outreach before adopting a drone use policy for Chula Vista - including consultation with the ACLU.

Police said they will not use the eye in the sky to conduct surveillance of private property without getting prior consent or a court approved search warrant.

"Privacy was a big concern from the public and we do respect the public's concern for privacy," said Lt. Kelly with the Chula Vista Police Department.

The city expects to have three drones flying, including one with night vision capability, by mid-July.