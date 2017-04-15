Father, son airlifted from North County preserve - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Father, son airlifted from North County preserve

Posted: Updated:

RANCHO PENASQUITOS (CBS 8) - A father and his eleven-year-old son were airlifted Friday night from Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve. 

CBS News 8's Richard Allyn reports from the scene with more on the rescue. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.