Veterans turn to comedy to rebuild after service

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Local veterans on Friday night took a comical approach to some serious and dark issues during a private screening of Veteran TV in Oceanside.

Veterans TV's newest "Kill, Die, Laugh" comedy sketches tackled serious issues like preventing suicide while also promoting camaraderie.

Veterans said the sketches are saving the lives of warriors by poking fun of sexual assault and suicide prevention classes.

"I came from the infantry in the military where you watch human beings blow into pieces in front of you, and you are going to laugh a couple minutes later because the other option is to cry - that does not work in combat," said Donny O'Malley, founder of Veteran TV.

O'Malley, who is a retired USMC Captain, said nothing was off limits.

"Whatever they are doing is not working. What we are doing might be the best solution, but it's a solution and it is working so far," said retired USMC Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Coon.

One veteran who attended Friday night's screening drove to Oceanside from San Francisco. "Civilians have a hard time understanding our sense of humor, whereas all of us, we just get it. We have been through the same stuff," said retired USMC Lance Corporal Jon Laenaburg.

The comedy was embraced by both men and women veterans.

"Some of the stuff I don't find funny at all because it is so dark and twisted, but at the same time there is a lot to learn," said Rebekah Hall, retired USMC Sergeant.

While the dark humor may be offensive to civilians, it is helping to rebuild post 9/11 warriors.

"It definitely is promoting camaraderie and that brotherhood. A lot of guys miss that once they separate," said Coon.

With the help of Crowdfunding, Vet TV Streaming will officially launch in June.

Another private screening will be take place Saturday at 5 p.m., and Sunday at 4 p.m., at the Oceanside Theater Company - there is a $5 admission.