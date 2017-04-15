Woman rescued from cliffs at Black's Beach

LA JOLLA (CNS) - An injured woman who was hiking near Black's Beach in La Jolla had to be rescued Saturday afternoon by a San Diego Fire-Rescue helicopter.



A medical aid call was dispatched at 2:20 p.m. to the Box Canyon area near the intersection of La Jolla Farms Road and Blackgold Road, where a woman in her 20s was injured and stuck on a cliff, according to spokeswoman Monica Munoz.



Her identity and the nature of her injuries were not released and there were no other injuries reported.

The stranded hiker was airlifted to a local hospital, Munoz said.