Woman rescued from cliffs at Black's Beach - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman rescued from cliffs at Black's Beach

LA JOLLA (CNS) - An injured woman who was hiking near Black's Beach in La Jolla had to be rescued Saturday afternoon by a San Diego Fire-Rescue helicopter.
   
A medical aid call was dispatched at 2:20 p.m. to the Box Canyon area near the intersection of La Jolla Farms Road and Blackgold Road, where a woman in her 20s was injured and stuck on a cliff, according to spokeswoman Monica Munoz.
   
Her identity and the nature of her injuries were not released and there were no other injuries reported. 

The stranded hiker was airlifted to a local hospital, Munoz said.

