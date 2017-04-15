Boil water order issued for campground near Julian

JULIAN (CNS) - A boil water order and public notification at the KQ Ranch campground near Julian was ordered this weekend by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health, effective immediately.



The drinking water tested positive for E.Coli bacteria at KQ Ranch in the 400 block of KQ Ranch Road, about four miles south of Julian.



The water system serves the KQ Ranch campground made up of 211 campsites with RV hook-ups, cottage and cabin rentals, a club house, a restaurant, a swimming pool, the office, public restrooms with showers and a maintenance building.



The drinking water system also tested positive for total coliform bacteria.



"The presence of E.Coli bacteria indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes,'' a health department statement said.

"Health effects can include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. E.Coli may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.''



Total coliform bacteria can come from soils and other sources in the environment and can indicate a problem with the water supply system, DEH said.



The boil water order was issued to ensure all water used is free from contamination and will remain in effect until laboratory analytical results confirm the absence of bacteria in the water supply, according to DEH.