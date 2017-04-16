Lady Gaga Absolutely Slays Coachella, Debuts New Single 'The Cure'

Jenny McCarthy really loves Donnie Wahlberg.
Vin Diesel received nothing but love from his Fast and the Furious co-stars on his 50th birthday.
The view from Penelope Cruz's chair isn't so bad!
Ryan Hansen couldn't be with Kristen Bell on her birthday, so he did the next best thing!
Emily Ratajkowski is rocking her finest LBB -- little black bikini!
David Beckham is the ultimate dad.
Abby Lee Miller's upcoming Lifetime special is almost here.
Dean Unglert may have said goodbye to Rachel Lindsay on Monday night's episode of The Bachelorette, but he still has her best interests at heart.
Sookie and Michel together again!
Hold our JNCOs -- Bella Hadid has hit peak '90s.