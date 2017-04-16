La Mesa man who died after motorcycle crash identified

PINE VALLEY (CNS) - The 42-year-old La Mesa man who crashed his motorcycle on Sunrise Highway near Pine Valley and died a day later was publicly identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office.

Joseph DiPari was with a group of bikers heading north on Sunrise Highway, roughly four miles north of Interstate 8, when he failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway about 11 a.m. Friday, according to the Medical Examiner's office.

His 2016 Ducati 959 veered onto a dirt shoulder at about 45 mph and hit a rock outcropping, ejecting him.

Medics airlifted DiPari to Sharp Memorial Hospital on Kearny Mesa, where he was admitted as a trauma patient. He was pronounced dead shortly before noon Saturday, according to the Medical Examiner's office.