Easter sunrise services held around San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Thousands of worshippers flocked to Easter sunrise services around San Diego County Sunday morning, including an historic 100th anniversary event atop Mount Helix, under its historic cross.

The first Easter celebration atop the roughly 1,300-foot summit was in 1917, in a natural bowl area where an amphitheater was constructed eight years later, according to the Mt. Helix Park Foundation.

Sunday's service was presided over by Pastor Jim Garlow of Skyline Church, with the first 600 in attendance receiving free coffee and donuts, according to the foundation.

Several other sunrise services were held at the Balboa Park Organ Pavilion, Cabrillo National Monument, the flower fields in Carlsbad, and the Oceanside Pier, among others.