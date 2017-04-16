Chrissy Teigen & Baby Luna Hang With the Kardashians on Easter W - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chrissy Teigen & Baby Luna Hang With the Kardashians on Easter While Kourtney Shares Holiday Throwback Pics

Updated: Apr 16, 2017 4:56 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.