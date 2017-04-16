US weighs options after North Korea missile test

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — More than 24 hours after North Korea test fired another missile, the world waits to see if the U.S. will respond.

It came after the country paraded its arsenal to celebrate what would have been its founder's 105th birthday.

On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Seoul, South Korea, to start a 10-day trip to Asia where he immediately discussed the test.



"This morning's provocation from the North is just the latest reminder of the risks each one of you face every day in the defense of the freedom of the people of South Korea and the defense of America in this part of the world," said Pence.

Last week, the San Diego-based Carrier Strike Group 1 was dispatched to the Korean peninsula.

President Donald Trump and his advisors say a military response is not off the table.

"This regime has given the world reason for concern. And that includes... the Chinese people and the Chinese leadership as well," said National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster . "I mean, what Kim Jong-un is doing is a threat to all people in the region and globally as well."

But not everyone supports military intervention and there are increasing calls for diplomacy.

"We've seen how preemptive strikes work - a lot of my friends died in Iraq because of a preemptive strike," said Shawn Vandiver of the Truman National Security Project. "We need to have a regional strategy there and China has to come to the table. Hopefully President Trump and President Xi have worked out a deal where they will apply appropriate pressure."

The State Department says President Trump is asking China's President Xi Jinping for assistance, adding the U.S. is prepared to act without China in support of South Korea and Japan.

"The real losers here is South Korea, " said Vandiver. "They're caught in the crossfire between world powers and without hard diplomacy and smart diplomacy I don't think we succeed."

