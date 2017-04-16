14-year-old DJ hoping to find a forever home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — 14-year-old DJ describes being raised in the foster care system:

"It's been a bumpy road."

The 8th grader isn't on the track he thought he would be. So when asked if he was excited about starting high school soon, DJ gave an honest answer.

"I mean, I'm not exactly in the school I want to be at so it's like.. No, not really," he said.

Despite disappointments in life, DJ tries to keep smiling and stay focused on the positive - including his good grades, which he says are mostly A's and B's.

That is especially impressive considering DJ has had to move half a dozen times during his time in foster care.

"But I've had my CASA Tara," said DJ. "She's been really helpful with all that."

Tara Richards, his Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA, has been the one constant in DJ's life, the past four years.

"Usually she's there to motivate me and she's like, 'yeah - you can do it,'" he said.

"The great thing about DJ is he's a really likeable kid and he gets somewhere and teachers love him and administrators love him," Richards said. "Every time he has to change, which is always really horrible and he's never looking forward to it, but he always adapts and he always does pretty well."

DJ has overcome many obstacles in life - he was born with spina bifida.

"That's another reason why it's been a kind of hard life but the foster mom I'm with now... she's really good with understanding those kinds of things," said DJ.

And he hasn't let it slow him down.

"DJ just likes to be active, he likes to be out in the world, engaging," said Richards. "He's really social, likes to make friends."

DJ loves music and caught on to one game at Boomer's San Diego very quickly, patiently explaining to Marcella Lee how it's done.

Then DJ challenged her to a dance-off.

"He doesn't really let anything stop him," said Richards. "He's really playful, he likes to play games and play tag, and go on rides, and kind of do anything any other kid can do. So I think he's got a great attitude about it."

DJ says he'd love to dance, sing or act for a living.

"If I can't be a performer then I would like to be a chef," he said.

He's friendly, outgoing and easy going.

"I like all types of things," said DJ. "I'm not a picky guy."

And he's hoping to find a forever family, where he can continue to thrive.

"That would mean a lot, I'd be really happy," said DJ.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

CBS News 8 would like to thank Boomers San Diego, for hosting a fun day at the amusement park.