Oceanside police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8/CNS) - Oceanside police were searching Monday for a hit-and-run driver whose speeding car struck and killed a 63-year-old woman walking across a North County street.

Witnesses told investigators that a westbound silver 1998 Honda Civic with California license plate 7HJW553 with a bearded man wearing a baseball cap behind the wheel was traveling at an estimated 70 to 80 miles per hour when it struck the pedestrian in the 1400 block of Mission Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday, Oceanside police Lt. Ignacio Lopez said. The Honda is registered to an address in Oceanside.

"With the vehicle license plate, they are able to look up address and the name that is associated with the registered vehicle, however now, it's just a fact of contacting that person and finding out who is driving vehicle at the time of the incident," said Oceanside Police Officer Kathleen Vincent.

Police found the woman lying in the westbound lanes of Mission Avenue unconscious. She died at the scene.

A motorist who saw the crash followed the suspect's car as it headed north on Interstate 5 and east on state Route 76, but lost sight of it near Loretta Street, according to the lieutenant.

Police have not yet released the victim's name or age as they're still notifying her family.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call police at (760) 435-4900 or police Accident Investigator Bryan Hendrix at (760) 435-4882.