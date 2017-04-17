Pedal to the Metal: The Ultimate Ranking of 'The Fast and the Furious' Franchise

Viewers of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry are often mesmerized by the 21-year-old's abilities - but we know there are also tons of questions about how real it actually all is.
Jennifer Lawrence apparently had a very visceral response while watching the Broadway play 1984 -- but the show's star, Olivia Wilde, is totally OK with that.
For an actress who has made a career out of acclaimed off-Broadway plays and parts on prestige TV shows such as Nurse Jackie, Masters of Sex and, more recently, American Gods, Starz's stylized adaptation of Neil Gaiman's cult novel, it comes as a surprise to see Betty Gilpin rocking spandex, ...