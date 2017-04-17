Pedal to the Metal: The Ultimate Ranking of 'The Fast and the Fu - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pedal to the Metal: The Ultimate Ranking of 'The Fast and the Furious' Franchise

Updated: Apr 17, 2017 8:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.