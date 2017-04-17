Boat runs aground at Black's Beach

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Lifeguards were working Monday to remove a boat that washed up on Black's Beach overnight.

The owner, William Najar told CBS News 8 the boat came ashore between midnight and 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Najar said he had just purchased the boat in Ventura and was heading south.

He said everything was fine until he ran out of gas just off Scripps Pier.

"I thought there was fuel right over there, [but] I didn't make it," said Najar. "It's all sand so it tried to anchor it didn't [work]... And that's why we're on the beach now."

Najar made camp for the night before he was discovered Monday morning.

He is fine and he said despite running aground, the boat is also in good condition.

He and lifeguards were waiting for the tide to come in to launch it back into the water.