Woman who died after exiting vehicle on I-15 identified, death ruled a suicide

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A motorist that died after being struck on Interstate 15 last week has been identified and investigators say she jumped from her moving vehicle on purpose.

The medical examiner website listed the woman's manner of death as suicide Monday and identified her as 59-year-old Kimberly Bryan of San Diego.

Bryan was headed southbound on Interstate 15 south of Miramar Way when she exited her Jeep and was struck by at least one other vehicle.

Witnesses stopped to try and assist the woman and called 911.

Bryan was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. The cause of death was listed as "multiple blunt force injuries."

