USPS office in Carmel Mountain Ranch to extend hours for tax day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The U.S. Postal Service will offer extended hours at the main office in Carmel Mountain Ranch Tuesday for tax season procrastinators who wait until the last minute to get their returns in the mail, despite having a few extra days leeway this year.
The deadline for mailing tax returns is normally April 15. Because that date fell on Saturday, and Monday was Emancipation Day in the District of Columbia, the tax deadline was pushed until Tuesday.
For people who still wait until the last minute, extended hours will be offered Tuesday at the Margaret L. Sellers Processing & Distribution Center, 11251 Rancho Carmel Drive, until midnight.
All other mail collection boxes and Post Office mail drops will be collected at their regular posted times on Tuesday, and all post office retail lobbies will adhere to their normal business hours.
Individual post office service hours are available by visiting usps.com, or calling 800-275-8777.
