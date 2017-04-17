Part II: Two Broke Girls make for one big hit - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Part II: Two Broke Girls make for one big hit

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The season six finale of CBS' "Two Broke Girls" airs Monday night on CBS 8. 

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff returns to Burbank for part two of his behind the scenes meet and greet with the cast. 

A little head's up - Monday night's finale contains a bombshell surprise! 
 

RELATED

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.