Jack Cassidy Returns to 'The Voice,' Belts Out Elton John After - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jack Cassidy Returns to 'The Voice,' Belts Out Elton John After Being Selected as Alicia Keys' Comeback Artist

Updated: Apr 17, 2017 9:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.