Del Mar takes a stand in short-term rental fight

DEL MAR (CBS 8) - After months of heated debate, the City of Del Mar took a stand Monday night on short-term vacation rentals.

Previously, 21 residents had filed an appeal against the Planning Commission on multiple grounds, but their main argument was it failed to do its job when the City Council asked the agency to determine the legality of short-term vacation rentals (STVR) in Del Mar.

Last year, the council placed a moratorium on any new vacation rentals less than 30-days. Air DNA, a research group for the home rental site Airbnb, reported 141 active rentals in Del Mar at that time.

CBS News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Del Mar with the City Council's key decision.

