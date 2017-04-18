EXCLUSIVE: Val Chmerkovskiy Says Maksim Will 'Have to Keep Up' W - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: Val Chmerkovskiy Says Maksim Will 'Have to Keep Up' When He Returns to 'Dancing With the Stars'

Updated: Apr 18, 2017 5:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.