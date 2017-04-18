Cops Arrest Juvenile They Say Gave Gun To Teen Who Accidentally Shot Himself On Instagram

The lone survivor of a deadly stabbing rampage that left four children and their father dead has described the horror of the attack in newly released documents.
James “Jimmie” Byron Haakenson was just 16 years old when he left his family’s Minnesota home for adventure in the summer of ‘76.
While many people would just be thankful to be alive, a Florida gator attack survivor wanted a trophy.
Arizona Sen. John McCain has brain cancer and doctors have a removed tumor discovered after he underwent a surgical procedure last week to remove a blood clot.
Teenager Thomas Schoettle has been paralyzed since late last month, after breaking his neck in a freak diving accident.
Arizona Sen. John McCain has brain cancer and doctors have a removed tumor discovered after he underwent a surgical procedure last week to remove a blood clot.
A South Carolina woman allegedly threw her newborn in the trash, aided by the baby’s grandmother, after giving birth during a break at the restaurant where she works, police said.
A couple and their three children were booted from a JetBlue flight after they say their 1-year-old daughter kicked the seat of another passenger.