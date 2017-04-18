Tax day freebies: Free food to discounted services

Former football star and convicted felon O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once again Thursday when he pleads for his freedom on live TV.
Halle Barry, Colin Firth and Will Smith will be among the big-screen stars appearing at the San Diego Convention Center Thursday on the opening day of Comic-Con International, an annual celebration of pop culture.
You recognize her face from popular shows like “The Talk’, “Criminal Minds” and “Who’s Line Is It Anyway?”, and you’ll recognize her voice from the hit cartoon “Archer”.
Youngsters in Chula Vista are taking to the stage Thursday for the semifinals of the city’s premier talent competition.
Brooks Koepka hasn't missed a beat since winning the U.S. Open last month. On Thursday, he barely missed a shot as he used an eagle on the 17th hole to shoot 5-under-65 and move into a tie for the lead with Jordan Spieth in the British Open.
A wanted man in a stolen car led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase from Santee to La Mesa, sheriff's officials said Thursday.
Self-driving cars are the wave of the future and they are on track to arrive quicker than one might think.
Rainbow residents are upset with the huge increase in traffic which they are blaming on GPS apps like Waze that re-routes commuters off the busy Interstate-15 right into their rural neighborhood.